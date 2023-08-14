The following is a summary of “Elevated MMP-8 levels, inversely associated with BMI, predict mortality in mechanically ventilated patients: an observational multicenter study,” published in the July 2023 issue of Critical Care by Ruan et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to explore the link between weight status and mortality in mechanically ventilated patients and investigate potential mediators in this relationship.

The study used machine learning algorithms to compare mortality across weight categories in 3,301 critically ill patients on mechanical ventilation from three medical centers. Bioinformatics analysis revealed differentially expressed genes in various weight categories. The study quantified the gene expression levels through an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) identified in 50 healthy individuals and 193 mechanically ventilated patients.

The results of the retrospective analysis showed that overweight people had a lower mortality rate than underweight individuals, with BMI identified as an independent protective factor. Bioinformatics analysis revealed matrix metalloproteinase 8 (MMP-8) as a gene with differential expression between the two groups. Following studies conducted afterward revealed that overweight individuals exhibited notably lower MMP-8 levels compared to underweight individuals (3.717 (2.628, 4.191) vs. 2.763 (1.923, 3.753) ng/ml, P= 0.002). Moreover, elevated MMP-8 levels were associated with a heightened mortality risk ( [OR] = 4.249, P= 0.005), suggesting that increased MMP-8 expression predicts the mortality danger among angular patients receiving mechanical ventilation.

They concluded that obesity might have a protective effect in mechanically ventilated patients, and MMP-8 levels could be a biomarker to predict mortality risk in this group.

Source: ccforum.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13054-023-04579-3