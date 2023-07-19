Evaluating Leuprolide Acetate for Managing Recurrent Ovarian Granulosa Cell Tumors

The following is a summary of “Clinical outcomes of leuprolide acetate in the treatment of recurrent ovarian granulosa cell tumors,” published in the JUNE 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Foster, et al.

The optimal treatment approach for recurrent ovarian granulosa cell tumors remained unclear. While preclinical studies and small case series have suggested the potential antitumor activity of gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonists, limited data exist regarding their efficacy and safety in this disease. For a study, researchers sought to examine the patterns of use and clinical outcomes associated with using leuprolide acetate in a cohort of patients with recurrent granulosa cell tumors.

A retrospective cohort study used data from the Rare Gynecologic Malignancy Registry at a major cancer referral center and affiliated county hospital. Patients included in the study were diagnosed with recurrent granulosa cell tumors and received either leuprolide acetate or traditional chemotherapy as their cancer treatment. Outcomes were analyzed separately for leuprolide acetate used as adjuvant treatment, maintenance therapy, and treatment of visible tumors. Demographic and clinical data were summarized using descriptive statistics. Progression-free survival was calculated from the initiation of treatment to the disease progression or death date and compared between groups using the log-rank test. The 6-month clinical benefit rate, defined as the percentage of patients without disease progression six months after starting therapy, was also assessed.

A total of 62 patients received 78 courses of leuprolide acetate-containing therapy, including 16 instances of retreatment. Among these 78 courses, 57 (73%) were for the treatment of visible tumors, 10 (13%) were adjuvant to tumor reductive surgery, and 11 (14%) were for maintenance therapy. Before their first leuprolide acetate treatment, patients received a median of 2 systemic therapy regimens. Tumor reductive surgery (100% [62/62]) and platinum-based chemotherapy (81% [50/62]) were common before initiating leuprolide acetate therapy. The median duration of leuprolide acetate therapy was 9.6 months (interquartile range, 4.8–16.5). Nearly half of the therapy courses involved single-agent leuprolide acetate (49% [38/78]).

Combination regimens most often included an aromatase inhibitor (23% [18/78]), while combination regimens often included an aromatase inhibitor. Disease progression was the most common reason for discontinuation (77% [60/78]), with few patients discontinuing leuprolide acetate due to adverse events. The 6-month clinical benefit rate for first-time use of leuprolide acetate in the treatment of visible tumors was 66% (95% CI, 54-82), and median progression-free survival was similar to that observed with chemotherapy (10.3 months [95% CI, 8.0–16.0] vs. 8.0 months [95% CI, 5.0-15.3]; P=.3).

In a large cohort of patients with recurrent granulosa cell tumors, first-time treatment with leuprolide acetate for visible tumors demonstrated a 6-month clinical benefit rate of 66% and comparable progression-free survival to chemotherapy. Leuprolide acetate regimens were diverse, but significant toxicity was rare. The findings supported using leuprolide acetate as a safe and effective treatment option for relapsed adult granulosa cell tumors in the second line and beyond.

Source: ajog.org/article/S0002-9378(23)00148-5/fulltext