Evaluating Oral Difelikefalin in Patients with CKD and Moderate-to-Severe Pruritus

The following is a summary of “A phase 2 study of oral difelikefalin in subjects with chronic kidney disease and moderate-to-severe pruritus,” published in the April 2023 issue of Dermatology by Yosipovitch, et al.

Chronic pruritus (itching) can significantly burden patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the efficacy and safety of difelikefalin in reducing itch in individuals with non-dialysis-dependent CKD and those undergoing hemodialysis (HD).

The study was a phase 2, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, dose-finding trial that included participants with moderate-to-severe pruritus and either non-dialysis-dependent CKD (stage 3-5) or undergoing HD. The subjects were equally randomized to receive oral difelikefalin at doses (0.25, 0.5, or 1.0 mg) or a placebo once daily for 12 weeks. The primary endpoint was the change in the weekly mean Worst Itching Intensity Numeric Rating Scale (WI-NRS) score at week 12.

A total of 269 subjects were randomized, and their baseline WI-NRS score was 7.1 (mean [SD]). Difelikefalin at the dose of 1.0 mg significantly reduced the weekly mean WI-NRS scores compared to placebo at week 12 (P = 0.018), with numerical reductions observed with difelikefalin at 0.25 and 0.5 mg doses. At week 12, 38.6% of the subjects receiving difelikefalin 1.0 mg achieved a complete response (WI-NRS 0-1) compared to 14.4% of those receiving placebo. Difelikefalin also led to approximately 20% improvement in itch-related quality-of-life measures. The most common treatment-emergent adverse events included dizziness, falls, constipation, diarrhea, gastroesophageal reflux disease, fatigue, hyperkalemia, hypertension, and urinary tract infection.

Oral administration of difelikefalin significantly reduced itch intensity in individuals with stage 3-5 CKD and moderate-to-severe pruritus, indicating its potential as a treatment option for this condition. The study’s findings supported further development of difelikefalin for the indication.

Source: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(23)00586-8/fulltext