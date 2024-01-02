Evaluating Outcomes Following HBOT for Calciphylaxis Treatment: A Retrospective Review

The following is a summary of “A retrospective review of outcomes after hyperbaric oxygen therapy for the treatment of calciphylaxis,” published in the JANUARY 2024 issue of Dermatology by Biglione, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to compare outcomes in patients treated with hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) plus intravenous sodium thiosulfate (IV STS) versus those receiving IV STS only, with a focus on mortality and wound healing. Stratification based on dialysis status and modality was implemented.

Ninety-three patients participated in this retrospective analysis, 57 in the control group (IV STS) and 36 in the treatment group (HBOT + IV STS). Mortality data underwent analysis using traditional survival methodologies and Cox proportional hazard models. Longitudinal wound outcomes were examined through mixed-effects modeling.

Univariate survival analyses revealed that full HBOT treatment significantly prolonged survival time (P = .016). The number of HBOT sessions positively correlated with improved mortality outcomes, displaying decreasing hazard ratios with 1, 5, 10, and 20 sessions. A significant positive association (P = .042) was identified between an increased number of HBOT sessions and enhanced wound healing.

The study underscored the potential role of HBOT in calciphylaxis treatment, showing favorable outcomes in mortality and wound healing. The results advocated further exploration through larger prospective studies to pinpoint patients most responsive to the intervention.

