Evaluating Patient Experiences With a VTAC in Renfrew County

The following is a summary of “Assessing patient experiences with a Virtual Triage and Assessment Centre (VTAC): a mixed-methods study using an online survey and semi-structured interviews in Renfrew County, Ontario,” published in the January 2025 issue of BMC Primary Care by St-Amant et al.

The Renfrew County Virtual Triage and Assessment Centre (VTAC), launched in March 2020, provides equitable access to healthcare professionals.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate patients’ experiences with the Renfrew County VTAC and its effectiveness in providing equitable access to healthcare professionals.

They distributed 3,026 surveys, received 383 responses that met inclusion criteria (13%), and conducted 10 semi-structured interviews with Renfrew County residents aged 18 and above who had used VTAC at least once since 2023. Survey data were analyzed using descriptive statistics, chi-squared tests, and a multivariate binary logistic regression, while semi-structured interviews were coded and analyzed with reflexive thematic analysis.

The results showed that 58% of survey respondents were over 55, 91% identified as Caucasian, and 70% were women. Of these 76% had college or university-level education, and 81% were either unattached or had a doctor who was not easily accessible. Overall, 86% of patients were satisfied or very satisfied with VTAC, regardless of demographic characteristics, health status, or appointment modality. Interviews revealed four main themes: “Healthcare in Renfrew County,” “Accessing VTAC,” “VTAC Clinical Care,” and “Improving VTAC.” These themes highlighted difficulties in accessing healthcare and demonstrated that VTAC meets a critical population need.

Investigators demonstrated patient acceptability and satisfaction with VTAC, providing insights for the design of similar healthcare programs. This model served as a scalable solution for improving healthcare access in underserved regions.

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-025-02719-y