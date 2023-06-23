The following is a summary of “Assessment of patient life engagement in major depressive disorder using items from the Inventory of Depressive Symptomatology Self-Report (IDS-SR),” published in the May 2023 issue of Psychiatric Research by Thase, et al.

Patient-reported outcomes can assess personally significant domains, such as life engagement, which reflects motivation, pleasure, and well-being. This study investigated whether certain items from the Inventory of Depressive Symptomatology Self-Report (IDS-SR) can capture life engagement in major depressive disorder (MDD) patients. A council of expert psychiatrists (n = 4), patient interviews (n = 20), and a principal component analysis (PCA) were used to identify IDS-SR life engagement items. Psychometric analyses were conducted on potential subscales, and a minimal clinically important difference (MCID) was estimated using anchor- and distribution-based methods.

Three randomized, controlled trials of adjunctive brexpiprazole in MDD yielded IDS-SR data. Expert psychiatrists selected 10 items from the IDS-SR with the potential to measure patient life engagement (0.82 Cronbach’s alpha; 0.36–0.58 item–total correlations). Interviews with patients revealed that 13 items were moderate to very pertinent to life engagement (0.85 Cronbach’s alpha; 0.35–0.61 item–total correlations). The PCA revealed a cluster of all ten items chosen by psychiatrists and eleven items identified by patients.

Expert psychiatrists made a deliberate distinction between life engagement and central depressive symptoms, despite patient perceptions and the PCA indicating that these aspects of MDD are strongly interrelated. The MCID for the 10-item IDS-SR life engagement subscale ranged from 3 to 5 points. Diverse methods identified a subset of 10 IDS-SR items that can measure life engagement in MDD, which may be amenable to grouping into an IDS-SR life engagement subscale.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0022395623000675