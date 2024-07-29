Evaluating PIMSRA for HCM

Photo Credit: Tanyaross71

Researchers retrospectively evaluated percutaneous intramyocardial septal radiofrequency ablation (PIMSRA) for treating obstructive HCM. The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, included 76 patients treated between April 2020 and June 2023, with 61 patients followed for a median of 14 months. The results showed significant reductions in the maximum septal thickness and the left ventricular outflow tract peak gradient at rest. Additionally, the proportion of patients with New York Heart Association functional class 3/4 symptoms decreased from 51% to 0%. No in-hospital or 30-day deaths occurred, nor did any right or left branch blocks or permanent pacemaker implantations. However, six patients (8%) experienced pericardial effusion, with one developing cardiac tamponade and ventricular fibrillation, and one (1%) developed a septal branch aneurysm treated with coil occlusion. These findings suggest that PIMSRA is effective in reducing left ventricular outflow tract gradient and improving symptoms, with a low incidence of AEs.