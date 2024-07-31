Evaluating Probiotics in Early MASH

Photo Credit: 6okean

Researchers recently evaluated the impact of probiotic supplementation on liver function markers, nutritional status, and clinical parameters in adult outpatients with biopsy-proven MASH. The double-blind, randomized clinical trial was published in Frontiers in Nutrition and included 44 patients (mean age, 51.4 years). Over 24 weeks, the patients received either a probiotic mix or placebo twice daily. Baseline assessments showed mild liver fibrosis, normal liver enzyme levels, increased waist circumference, a BMI of 30.97 kg/m², and metabolic syndrome (MetS) in 76% of the participants. In their post-intervention analysis, the investigators found no significant differences between the probiotic and placebo groups in MetS, waist circumference, BMI, liver enzyme levels, or elastography values. While CK-18 levels decreased in both groups, the probiotic group showed a larger effect size (D=1.336). Serum toll-like receptor-4 levels decreased similarly in both groups. The researchers concluded that probiotic supplementation in early-stage MASH did not significantly change hepatic or clinical parameters.