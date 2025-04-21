Evaluating Radiation Therapy for Locoregional Recurrence in UTUC

Photo Credit: Povozniuk

The following is a summary of “Long-term outcome of radiation therapy for locoregional recurrence of upper tract urothelial carcinoma after nephroureterectomy,” published in the April 2025 issue of BMC Urology by Chang et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess survival outcomes of radiation therapy (RT) in patients with locoregional recurrence of upper tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC) after radical nephroureterectomy (RNU).

They enrolled 30 patients receiving RT for locoregional UTUC recurrence after RNU from 2002 to 2017. Median follow-up for survivors was 5.9 years. RT was given as salvage or consolidation. Overall survival (OS), locoregional progression-free survival (LRPFS), and distant metastasis-free survival (DMFS) were evaluated. Univariate Cox regression was applied.

The results showed median OS since recurrence was 40.0 months. About 5-year OS, LRPFS, and DMFS rates were 46.6%, 45.0%, and 36.7%. Salvage RT showed 5-year OS, LRPFS, and DMFS rates of 28.6%, 21.4%, and 21.4%, while consolidation RT showed 63.5%, 65.8%, and 50.0%. Consolidation RT, ureter as primary site, and age ≤ 60.0 years were significant for OS and LRPFS. No factor was significant for DMFS.

Investigators had promising survival outcomes after RT for postoperative locoregional recurrence of UTUC. They recommended future prospective randomized trials to confirm the findings.

Source: bmcurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12894-025-01766-y