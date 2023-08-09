Evaluating Support of Autonomy During Telerehabilitation for Individuals with Chronic Respiratory Disease

The following is a summary of “Perceived Autonomy Support in Telerehabilitation by People With Chronic Respiratory Disease: A Mixed Methods Study,” published in the June 2023 issue of the Chest by Cox et al.

Positively influencing adherence, autonomy-supportive health environments can aid patients in accomplishing behavior modification. Telerehabilitation may increase access to rehabilitation services, but establishing an environment that encourages autonomy may be difficult. To what extent does telerehabilitation provide an environment that encourages autonomy? How do patients perceive an eight-week telerehabilitation program? In a larger randomized controlled equivalence trial, individuals undergoing telerehabilitation or center-based pulmonary rehabilitation completed the Health Care Climate Questionnaire (HCCQ; abbreviated form) to assess perceived autonomy support. Participants in telerehabilitation were invited to participate in semi-structured interviews.

The interviews were verbatim transcribed and thematically coded to identify central themes and subthemes. The HCCQ was completed by 136 participants (n = 69 telerehabilitation), and 30 telerehabilitation participants (42%) were interviewed. Participants firmly agreed that the telerehabilitation environment supported autonomy, which was comparable to center-based participants (HCCQ summary score, P =.6; individual HCCQ items, P ≥.03). Interview data on telerehabilitation supported quantitative findings that identified five main themes with subthemes – making it easier to participate in pulmonary rehabilitation because telerehabilitation was convenient, saved time and money, and offered flexibility; receiving support in a variety of ways, including opportunities for peer support and receiving an individualized program guided by expert staff; internal and external motivation to exercise as a result of being in a supervised group, seeing results for effort, and being inspired by others; achieving suicidal ideation reduction; and achieving pulmonary function improvement.

Telerehabilitation was viewed as an autonomy-supportive environment partly because it made pulmonary rehabilitation more accessible. Clinicians and patient peers supported behavior modification, comprehension, and motivation. Uncertain is how autonomy support leads to ongoing self-management and behavior change.

