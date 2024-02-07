Evaluating the Effectiveness and Safety of HBOT in Acute Ischemic Stroke Patients

Photo Credit: Ttsz

The following is a summary of “Efficacy and safety of hyperbaric oxygen therapy in acute ischaemic stroke: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the February 2024 issue of Neurology by Li et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating the effectiveness and safety of adding hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) to acute ischemic stroke (AIS) treatment.

They thoroughly searched seven major databases for RCTs (April 15, 2023), comparing adjunctive HBOT with non-HBOT (no HBOT or sham HBOT) treatments for AIS. Two researchers independently performed data extraction and assessment. Studies were assessed using the Cochrane tool, and meta-analysis employed Rev Man 5.3.

The results showed 8 studies with 493 patients. Meta-analysis revealed no statistically significant differences between HBOT and the control group in NIHSS score (MD = -1.41, 95%CI = -7.41 to 4.58), Barthel index (MD = 8.85, 95%CI = -5.84 to 23.54), TNF-α (MD = -5.78, 95%CI = -19.93 to 8.36), sICAM (MD = -308.47, 95%CI = -844.13 to 13227.19), sVCAM (MD = -122.84, 95%CI = -728.26 to 482.58), sE-selectin (MD = 0.11, 95%CI = -21.86 to 22.08), CRP (MD = -5.76, 95%CI = -15.02 to 3.51), and adverse event incidence within ≤ 6 months of follow-up (OR = 0.98, 95%CI = 0.25 to 3.79). HBOT resulted in significant improvement in the modified Rankin score (MD = 0.10, 95%CI = 0.03 to 0.17) and a lower incidence of adverse events at the end of treatment (OR = 0.42, 95%CI = 0.19 to 0.94) compared to the control group.

Despite initial promise, this study did not find any significant enhancement in outcomes with HBOT for AIS. Consequently, the potential for HBOT to offer clinical benefits for AIS must be somewhat disregarded.

Source: bmcneurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12883-024-03555-w