The following is a summary of “Impact of systemic therapies in metastatic melanoma of unknown primary: A study from MELBASE, a French multicentric prospective cohort,” published in the APRIL 2023 issue of Dermatology by Rousset, et al.

The outcomes of advanced melanoma of unknown primary (MUP) in the current era of novel therapies have not been widely studied. Therefore, for a study, researchers sought to compare the efficacy and safety of systemic treatments in patients with advanced MUP and patients with stage-matched melanoma of known cutaneous primary (cMKP).

The study utilized data from the nationwide MelBase prospective database and included advanced melanoma patients treated from March 2013 to June 2021 with first-line immunotherapies, targeted therapies, or chemotherapy. The co-primary outcomes were progression-free and overall survival, while the secondary outcome was treatment-related toxicities.

Multivariate and propensity score analyses were conducted. Of the 1,882 patients included in the study, 265 (14.1%) had advanced MUP. Patients with advanced MUP had more unfavorable initial prognostic factors than those with cMKP. However, progression-free and overall survival did not differ significantly between the groups (P = .73 and P = .93, respectively), and there was no difference in the rate or severity of treatment-related toxicity between the two groups, regardless of treatment type.

Although patients with MUP had less favorable baseline prognostic factors, they benefited from novel therapies as much as those with cMKP. Therefore, patients with MUP should be managed with similar strategies as those with cMKP.

Reference: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(22)03142-5/fulltext