The following is a summary of "Performance of an MRI scoring system for inflammation of joints and entheses in peripheral SpA: post-hoc analysis of the CRESPA trial," published in the June 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Krabbe, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to assess the reliability, validity, and sensitivity to change of a novel MRI scoring system for early peripheral SpA (pSpA).

About 56 patients underwent MRI of the pelvis and lower extremities before initiating treatment with the TNF inhibitor golimumab. Among them, 46 patients achieved sustained clinical remission and underwent repeat MRI at 24, 36, or 48 weeks. Three readers utilized a semi-quantitative MRI scoring system to evaluate inflammation in lower-extremity joints and entheses. Four types of lesions were assessed: entheseal osteitis, entheseal soft-tissue inflammation, joint osteitis, and joint synovitis/effusion. MRI response was defined as a decrease in the MRI lower-extremity inflammation index (sum of scores from 75 sites, ranging from 0 to 3) exceeding the smallest detectable change (SDC).

In the follow-up, the MRI index decreased in 34 out of 46 patients (74%), and 15 patients (33%) achieved an MRI response, indicating a decrease above the smallest detectable change (SDC) threshold of 2.8. When restricting the analysis to patients with clinical involvement of lower-extremity sites assessed by MRI, 13 out of 28 patients (46%) achieved an MRI response.

The interreader reliability was very good, with an average-measure intraclass correlation coefficient of 0.92 (95% CI: 0.85–0.95) for status scores and 0.89 (0.80–0.94) for change in scores.

The MRI index showed significant correlations with other measures of disease activity. The correlation coefficients were as follows: CRP (C-reactive protein) had a Spearman’s rho of 0.41 (95% CI: 0.23–0.56), swollen joint count of 6 joints had a correlation coefficient of 0.47 (0.27–0.63), tender enthesis count of 14 entheses had a correlation coefficient of 0.32 (0.12–0.50), and pain score had a correlation coefficient of 0.28 (0.08–0.46). All of these correlations were statistically significant with a P<0.05.

The proposed MRI lower-extremity inflammation index demonstrated reliability, validity, and sensitivity to change in patients with early pSpA.

