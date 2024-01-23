Evaluating the Epidemiology, Clinical Features, Treatment Approaches, and Results of Proliferating Pilar Tumors

The following is a summary of “Epidemiology, clinical characteristics, treatment, and outcomes of proliferating pilar tumors: A systematic review,” published in the JANUARY 2024 issue of Dermatology by Nemeh, et al.

Proliferating pilar tumors (PPTs) are rare cutaneous neoplasms originating from hair follicles, exhibiting both malignant features and metastatic potential. For a study, researchers sought to provide a systematic review encompassing the epidemiology, clinical characteristics, and treatment outcomes of PPTs.

A search on the OVID platform for MEDLINE and Embase articles was conducted from inception until May 26, 2022. Inclusion criteria involved studies with original data on PPTs in English. Quality assessment utilized Oxford’s Levels of Evidence-Based Medicine.

The synthesis included 114 articles with data on 361 PPT cases. The mean age at diagnosis was 61.7, predominantly affecting females (71%), with the scalp being the primary site (73.1%). Cytological atypia was reported in only one-third of cases, with 36.8% classified as malignant and 7.5% metastasizing. Mohs micrographic surgery showed promising outcomes, with no adjuvant radiation required and minimal recurrence.

The study highlighted the predilection of PPTs for the scalp in elderly females, emphasizing their potential for aggressive behavior and metastasis. Pathologists should comment on cytological atypia in PPT cases to enhance diagnostic consistency. Establishing consensus on diagnosis and classification, along with more robust data on optimal management, is crucial.

Source: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(23)01193-3/fulltex