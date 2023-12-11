Evaluating the Impact of Chronic Cough on Healthcare Resource Utilization, Social Engagement, and Daily Activities in the CLSA

The following is a summary of “Burden of chronic cough on social participation, healthcare resource utilisation and activities of daily living in the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging (CLSA),” published in the NOVEMBER 2023 issue of Pulmonology by Satia, et al.

Chronic cough is a prevalent and bothersome condition, yet understanding how dry or productive chronic cough and sex differences affect the burden of cough remains unclear. For a study, researchers sought to draw on data from the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging, a nationally representative sample of adults aged 45–85 years, to explore the associations between different types of chronic cough and various health outcomes.

The study, conducted between 2011 and 2018, utilized self-reported data on daily cough obtained at baseline and follow-up. Chronic cough status was categorized as dry or productive. Analyses, adjusted for multiple factors including age, smoking, and respiratory diseases, estimated odds ratios (with 95% CIs) for cough status about changes in social participation activities (SPA), healthcare resource utilization (HCRU), basic activities of daily living (ADLs), and instrumental activities of daily living (IADLs).

Regardless of type, chronic cough was associated with a significant impact on social participation, healthcare utilization, and personal care. Productive chronic cough in males correlated with SPA limited by health, emergency department visits, and hospitalization. Females with productive chronic cough experienced reduced SPA frequency and ED visits, while those with dry cough showed associations with SPA limited by health and ED visits. Both cough types were linked to impaired basic ADLs, but only in females with productive chronic cough was there an association with any impairment in IADLs.

The study underscored that chronic cough, whether dry or productive, contributed to a substantial burden on social participation, healthcare utilization, and personal care, highlighting the need for comprehensive management strategies tailored to different cough presentations.

Source: resmedjournal.com/article/S0954-6111(23)00319-0/fulltext