Evaluating the Influence of ETI Therapy on Pulmonary Management in Adults with Cystic Fibrosis

The following is a summary of “Impact of elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor therapy on the pulmonary management of adults with cystic fibrosis: An expert-based Delphi consensus,” published in the DECEMBER 2023 issue of Pulmonology by Gramegna, et al.

The introduction of elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor (ETI) has led to significant clinical benefits for eligible adults with cystic fibrosis (CF). This raises the question of whether chronic treatments can be safely discontinued or modified in light of these advancements. For a study, researchers sought to establish a consensus among Italian experts regarding the impact of ETI on the current clinical management of CF lung disease.

From December 2021 to April 2022, a panel of Italian experts, endorsed by the National CF Scientific Society, utilized a modified Delphi methodology to develop and grade a set of statements pertaining to the pulmonary management of adults with CF.

The expert panel formulated 13 statements addressing potential modifications in various aspects, including inhaled antibiotics and mucoactives, airway clearance and physical activity, chronic macrolides, and bronchodilators, as well as lung transplant referrals. Notably, the areas considered most urgent for exploration were the impact of ETI on the role of inhaled antibiotics and lung transplants.

The identified priorities from the study served as a valuable guide for directing and informing clinical research on the most pressing areas affected by ETI in CF lung disease and its subsequent clinical management. The consensus may prove beneficial in advancing understanding and optimizing the treatment landscape for individuals with cystic fibrosis.

Source: resmedjournal.com/article/S0954-6111(23)00343-8/fulltext