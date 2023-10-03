Evaluating the Reliability of MRI Radiomic Features Based on Quantitative Susceptibility in Multiple Sclerosis Patients

The following is a summary of “Assessing robustness of quantitative susceptibility-based MRI radiomic features in patients with multiple sclerosis,” published in the September 2023 issue of Neurology by Fiscone et al.

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease that damages the myelin sheath around nerves, causing iron and myelin content changes. Quantitative Susceptibility Mapping (QSM) MRI can detect MS biomarkers to help diagnose the disease early and track progression.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to assess the stability of QSM radiomic features under different imaging parameters of varying grey levels (GLs) and echo times (TEs) in MS patients and healthy controls.

The study examined white matter as a whole and within six important tracts, like the cortico-spinal tract and optic radiation. They found that with (n=64) GLs, at least 65% of features were consistent in each Volume of Interest (VOI), and there was no significant difference (P> .05) between the left and right hemispheres. Variations in feature stability across VOIs were linked to their unique characteristics, including volume and susceptibility value variance.

This study confirmed the pipeline’s reliability for robustness analysis and demonstrated the dependability of QSM-based radiomics features across GLs and TEs. These findings offered valuable guidance for future clinical applications of QSM-based radiomics studies.

Source: nature.com/articles/s41598-023-42914-4