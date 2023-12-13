The following is a summary of “Rusfertide for the treatment of iron overload in HFE-related haemochromatosis: an open-label, multicentre, proof-of-concept phase 2 trial,” published in the December 2023 issue of Gastroenterology by Kowdley et al.

Due to poor hepcidin production, hereditary hemochromatosis protein (HFE)-related hemochromatosis causes excessive iron absorption and tissue and organ damage. First-line therapeutic phlebotomy treats it. For a study, researchers sought to test rusfertide, a peptidic hepcidin analog, for safety and efficacy in HFE-related hemochromatosis patients.

The open-label, multicenter, proof-of-concept phase 2 project involved nine US academic and community centers. HFE-related hemochromatosis in adults (≥18 years) required a stable therapeutic phlebotomy regimen for at least 6 months, with a minimum of 0·25 phlebotomies per month (e.g., three in 12 months, 4 in 15 months) and fewer than one per The serum ferritin must be below 300 ng/mL. The hemoglobin must be above 11·5 g/dL.

Patients began 24 weeks of 10 mg weekly subcutaneous rusfertide 7 days after phlebotomy. Change rusfertide doses and schedules to maintain serum transferrin iron saturation (TSAT) below 40%. Phlebotomy should be considered when serum ferritin and TSAT levels rise with rusfertide medication. No core objective or testing hierarchy was specified. Effectiveness objectives were phlebotomy frequency, independence rate, serum iron, TSAT, serum transferrin, serum ferritin, and liver iron concentration (LIC) by MRI, and treatment-emergent side events. The intention-to-treat sample included all patients who took any study drug and had pretreatment and at least one post-dose evaluation. Phlebotomy rate and LIC efficacy were analyzed using paired t-tests. Their safety evaluations covered all subfertile-treated patients.

About 28 patients were assessed, and 16 were recruited (ten [63%] males and six [38%] women) between March 11, 2020, and April 23, 2021. 16 phlebotomy and 14 LIC endpoints were examined. 12 (75%), completed 24 weeks of treatment. In the 24-week rusfertide treatment, the mean number of phlebotomies fell significantly (0·06 [95% CI –0·07 to 0·20]) compared to pre-study (2·31 [95% CI 1·77 to 2·85]; P< 15/16 (94%) patients were phlebotomy-free throughout treatment. The mean LIC in 14 patients was 1·4 mg iron per g dry liver weight at screening (95% CI 0·0 to 1·8), and after treatment, it was 1·1 mg iron per g dry liver weight (95% CI 0·9 to 1·3) (P=0·068). following the screening, the mean TSAT varied from 45·3% (95% CI 33·2 to 57·3), 36·7% (24·2 to 49·2) following pretreatment phlebotomy, and 21·8% (15·8 to at 24 hours post-first rusfertide dose, 40·4% (27·1 to 53·8) at treatment completion, and 32·6% (25·0 to 40) at At the same timepoints, serum iron levels varied from 24·6 μmol/L (95% CI 18·6 to 30·6) to 19·0 μmol/L (15·3 to 22·6) Serum ferritin levels varied from 83·3 μg/L (52·2 to 114.4), 65·5 (32·1 to 98·9), 62·8 (33·8 to 91·9), 150·0 (86·6 to 213.3), and 94·3 (54·9 to 133.6) at these The serum transferrin level hardly altered. 12 (75%), five (31%), had injection site pain. A severe pancreatic adenocarcinoma breakout 21 days after rusfertide medication was pre-existing and unrelated to therapy. All other TEAEs were mild or moderate. Rusfertide lowers iron re-accumulation without phlebotomies and may treat hemochromatosis.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2468125323002509