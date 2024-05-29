Evaluating the Visual Outcomes of EDOF IOL in Different Targeted Refraction and Axial Myopia

The following is a summary of “Extended depth of focus IOL in eyes with different axial myopia and targeted refraction,” published in the April 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Wang et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study evaluating the visual outcome after implanting an extended depth-of-focus intraocular lens (EDOF IOL) in individuals with varying axial length (AL) and targeted refraction.

They studied age-matched eyes with this unique lens EDOF IOL implantation. The eyes were classified based on the AL≥26 mm. And AL≤26mm. Groups were later divided based on postoperative spherical equivalent (SE). Assessment of uncorrected visual acuity at different distances, contrast sensitivity (CS), refractive outcomes, and spectacle independence was done after three months.

The results showed that 100 eyes were studied from 100 patients, with an equal number of males and females and 20 eyes in each group. In the control group, uncorrected distance visual acuity (UDVA) at 5 and 3 m in the -1.50 to -0.75 group was inferior to that of the -0.75 to 0.000 group (P=0.004). Conversely, uncorrected near visual acuity (UNVA) at 33 cm in the -1.50 to -0.75 group was superior to that of the -0.75 to 0.00 group (P=0.005). Some minor differences were found within the high myopia group; the UDVA at 5 and 3m in the -2.25 to -1.50 group was worse than in the -0.75 to 0.00 group (P=0.009 and 0.008, respectively). However, no big changes were seen in the corrected distance vision. For those with high myopia, the CS of the -2.25 to -1.50 group was lower than that of the 0.75 to 0.00 group (P=0.017). Among high myopia groups, 90% of patients between -1.50 and -0.75 reported achieving overall spectacle independence.

Investigators concluded that implanting an EDOF IOL yields satisfactory visual and refractive outcomes for people with severe nearsightedness. Those whose prescription falls between -1.50 and -0.75 diopters after surgery get better results than others.

Source: bmcophthalmol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12886-024-03442-5