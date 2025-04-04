Evaluating Wellbeing Interventions for FM and GP Trainees

Photo Credit: Studio4

The following is a summary of “Wellbeing interventions in family medicine and general practice trainees: a preliminary meta-analysis,” published in the March 2025 issue of Education for Primary Care by Prentice et al.

Medical trainees face occupational stress, driving research on wellbeing interventions. Few meta-analyses assess their impact on family medicine or general practice (FM/GP) trainees.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze psychosocial interventions for improving wellbeing and reducing burnout in FM/GP trainees.

They followed Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis and searched Embase, Medline, PsycINFO, ProQuest, and Scopus with no date limits. Methodological quality was reviewed using Mixed Methods Appraisal Tool and GRADE assessment, and pre-post changes (Hedges’ g) were pooled using random effects modeling.

The results showed 11 studies with 182 FM/GP trainees included. Study designs varied, and results lacked precision. Interventions differed in content, delivery, and length, with no single approach favored. Supporting individuals in monitoring wellbeing showed significant positive effects.

Investigators found limited evidence on the best ways to promote wellbeing in FM/GP trainees. Training and educational initiatives required careful methodological and design considerations.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/14739879.2025.2469494