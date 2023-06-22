The following is a summary of “Accuracy and Precision of Point-of-Care International Normalized Ratio in Patients With Liver Disease,” published in the June 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Shadlyn, et al.

For a prospective cohort study, researchers sought to assess the accuracy and precision of the CoaguChek XS Pro Point-of-Care (POC) device in measuring the international normalized ratio (INR) compared to the standard gold laboratory INR in pediatric and adult patients with liver disease.

Fifteen pediatric patients without liver disease, 13 pediatric patients with liver disease, and 17 adult patients with liver disease were included in the study. The accuracy of the POC INR values was evaluated by analyzing the correlation and determining the limits of agreement using the Bland-Altman method. The accuracy of the coagulometer INR was assessed by calculating the proportion of POC INR measurements within ≤15% of their corresponding laboratory INR.

The comparison of INR measurements demonstrated a strong correlation in pediatric patients without liver disease (r = 0.82), pediatric patients with liver disease (r = 0.89), and adult patients with liver disease (r = 0.96). Fourteen (93%) POC INR values in pediatric patients without liver disease were within ≤15% of their corresponding laboratory INR. All thirteen paired measurements in pediatric patients with liver disease were within ≤15%. Among adult patients with liver disease, twelve (71%) POC INR values were within ≤15% of their paired laboratory INR.

The CoaguChek XS Pro POC device accurately measured INR compared to laboratory INR in patients with liver disease. The findings suggested that the POC device was a reliable tool for assessing INR levels in this patient population.

Source: journals.lww.com/jpgn/Abstract/2023/06000/Accuracy_and_Precision_of_Point_of_Care.4.aspx