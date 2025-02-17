SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Evaluation of clinical practice guidelines on treatment of cystic fibrosis: A systematic review.

Feb 17, 2025

Experts: Yuting Huang,Jingxuan Zhang,Mianquan Zhang,Xuetao Kong,Zhufeng Wang,Yuxiang Zhang,Zhili Zou,Zhuyinjun Zong,Jiaying Guo,Quanzhen Liu,Jing Ling,Wangji Zhou,Xueqi Liu,Jie Liu,Xinlun Tian,Mei Jiang

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Yuting Huang

    National Clinical Research Center for Respiratory Disease, State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Disease, Guangzhou Institute of Respiratory Health, the First Affiliated Hospital, Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Jingxuan Zhang

    Nanshan School, Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Mianquan Zhang

    National Clinical Research Center for Respiratory Disease, State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Disease, Guangzhou Institute of Respiratory Health, the First Affiliated Hospital, Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Xuetao Kong

    National Clinical Research Center for Respiratory Disease, State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Disease, Guangzhou Institute of Respiratory Health, the First Affiliated Hospital, Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Zhufeng Wang

    National Clinical Research Center for Respiratory Disease, State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Disease, Guangzhou Institute of Respiratory Health, the First Affiliated Hospital, Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Yuxiang Zhang

    Nanshan School, Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Zhili Zou

    The First School of Clinical Medicine, Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Zhuyinjun Zong

    Nanshan School, Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Jiaying Guo

    The First School of Clinical Medicine, Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Quanzhen Liu

    Nanshan School, Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Jing Ling

    Guangdong Cardiovascular Institute, Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital, Guangzhou, China.

    Wangji Zhou

    Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, State Key Laboratory of Complex Severe and Rare Diseases, Peking Union Medical College Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences & Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China.

    Xueqi Liu

    Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, State Key Laboratory of Complex Severe and Rare Diseases, Peking Union Medical College Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences & Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China.

    Jie Liu

    National Clinical Research Center for Respiratory Disease, State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Disease, Guangzhou Institute of Respiratory Health, the First Affiliated Hospital, Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China. Electronic address: ljgird001@163.com.

    Xinlun Tian

    Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, State Key Laboratory of Complex Severe and Rare Diseases, Peking Union Medical College Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences & Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China. Electronic address: tianxl@pumch.cn.

    Mei Jiang

    National Clinical Research Center for Respiratory Disease, State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Disease, Guangzhou Institute of Respiratory Health, the First Affiliated Hospital, Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China. Electronic address: jiangmei927@163.com.

