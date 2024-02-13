Evaluation of Composite Remission Indices’ Sensitivity and Specificity in Male and Female Individuals Diagnosed with PsA

Photo Credit: Rupert Weidemann

The following is a summary of “Sensitivity and Specificity of Composite Indices of Remission in Male and Female Patients With Psoriatic Arthritis: A Multicenter Cross-Sectional Study of Longitudinal Cohorts,” published in the December 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Perrotta et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to dissect sex-based disparities in the performance of minimal disease activity (MDA), Psoriatic Arthritis Impact of Disease (PsAID), and Disease Activity Score for Psoriatic Arthritis (DAPSA) indices against clinical remission (physician and patient perspectives) in a multicenter psoriatic arthritis cohort.

They conducted a cross-sectional analysis of two longitudinal cohorts, considering all PsA patients consecutively attending rheumatology units as potential study candidates. Each patient underwent a comprehensive clinical examination, with DAPSA calculated for all (remission defined as DAPSA ≤ 4), alongside assessment of MDA. From the respective perspectives, patient and physician global assessment values ≤ 1 were deemed surrogate markers of remission.

The result showed that 272 PsA patients were enrolled (mean age 55.7 [SD 12.4]; 141 male, 131 female). MDA demonstrated good sensitivity and specificity for remission in both sexes, as evaluated by the rheumatologist. Remission based on DAPSA exhibited excellent specificity but lacked sensitivity in both sexes. PsAID ≤ 4 displayed excellent sensitivity but lacked specificity in both sexes. DAPSA-defined remission was more sensitive and specific in female patients (45.4% and 100%) compared to male patients (33.3% and 84.2%) regarding physician-assessed remission.

Investigators concluded that novel sex-based differences in outcome indices highlighted their potential significance in treating PsA patients.

Source: jrheum.org/content/early/2024/01/09/jrheum.2023-0786