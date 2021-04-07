The study aimed to update the results of a previous study published ten years ago and compare the effect on hyperandrogenism of a newer progestin, DNG, in a COC formulation with EE, with COCs containing the same dose of EE in combination with DRSP and CMA.

Sixty women with PCOS aged between 16 and 35 and requiring antiandrogenic contraceptive treatment were randomized to three treatment groups: EE 30 µg/DRSP 3 mg, EE 30 µg/CMA 2 mg, EE 30 µg/DNG 2 mg. We evaluated the effects of the three COCs on SHBG and biochemical markers of hyperandrogenism.

After three months of treatment, serum androgen concentrations were significantly improved in all treatment groups. Interestingly, DRSP had a more significant effect on serum SHBG concentrations compared with DNG and CMA. Serum concentrations of total testosterone significantly decreased in all groups. DRSP had a substantially more substantial impact on total testosterone concentrations compared with DNG and CMA.

The study concluded that DNG exerted a significant stimulatory effect on SHBG concentrations, which was less than that of DRSP but more significant than that of CMA. Similar results were also obtained for dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate and total testosterone.

