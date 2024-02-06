Evaluation of Facial Self-Injection Substances: Treatment, Complications, and Outcomes

Photo Credit: peakSTOCK

The following is a summary of “Complications, Treatment, and Outcomes of Self-Injecting Substances Into the Face: A Systematic Review,” published in the January 2024 issue of Dermatology by Tripathi, et al.

More people want slightly invasive cosmetic treatments for their faces, and it’s easy to get injectable makeup from direct-to-consumer stores. This has made more people who need to be trained do it themselves.

For a study, researchers sought to look into the risks, alternatives, and results of self-injecting makeup into the face.

A systematic review of the literature from the beginning of the databases to September 10, 2022, was done using PubMed and Embase to find studies about self-injecting face fillers. The data set comprised 15 pieces discussing 38 problems in 18 cases. Hyaluronic acid was given the most (76.4% of the time). Most injections (33% of them) were given in the lips. Most people who mentioned a problem did so with swelling (61%). Acute arterial failure (11%) and acute hearing loss (5%), on the other hand, were very bad consequences. Most of the time, hyaluronidase and/or antibiotics were used as an intervention (87.5%). Most of the patients got better after treatment, but 11% still had localized darkening.

Individuals must exercise caution and seek professional advice before undergoing cosmetic procedures involving injections of chemicals into the face. A lack of expertise or understanding of these procedures can adversely affect appearance and health, potentially causing irreversible damage to blood vessels. This emphasizes the importance of informed decision-making and consultation with qualified medical professionals to ensure the safety and efficacy of such interventions.

Source: journals.lww.com/dermatologicsurgery/abstract/2024/01000/complications,_treatment,_and_outcomes_of.11.aspx