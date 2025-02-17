SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Evaluation of MRI technologies for surgical spine planning and navigation.

Feb 17, 2025

Experts: Yorck Rommelspacher,André Pascal Schulte,Stephan Tanner,Frank Schellhammer,Sabine Kling,Peter Seevinck,Marta Gironés Sangüesa,Andreas Christian Strauss

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Yorck Rommelspacher

    Department of Spine Surgery, Akademisches Lehrkrankenhaus der Universität zu Köln, Krankenhaus der Augustinerinnen, Jakobstraße 27-31, 50678, Cologne, Germany. yrommelspacher@severinskloesterchen.de.

    André Pascal Schulte

    Department of Spine Surgery, Akademisches Lehrkrankenhaus der Universität zu Köln, Krankenhaus der Augustinerinnen, Jakobstraße 27-31, 50678, Cologne, Germany.

    Stephan Tanner

    Department of Spine Surgery, Akademisches Lehrkrankenhaus der Universität zu Köln, Krankenhaus der Augustinerinnen, Jakobstraße 27-31, 50678, Cologne, Germany.

    Frank Schellhammer

    Department of Radiology, Krankenhaus der Augustinerinnen, Jakobstraße 27-31, 50678, Cologne, Germany.

    Sabine Kling

    Brainlab AG, Olof-Palme-Straße 9, 81829, Munich, Germany.

    Peter Seevinck

    UMC Utrecht, Heidelberglaan 100, 3584 CX, Utrecht, The Netherlands.

    MRIguidance BV, Maliesingel 23, 3581 BG, Utrecht, The Netherlands.

    Marta Gironés Sangüesa

    UMC Utrecht, Heidelberglaan 100, 3584 CX, Utrecht, The Netherlands.

    Andreas Christian Strauss

    Department of Orthopaedics and Trauma Surgery, University of Bonn, Venusberg Campus 1, 53127, Bonn, Germany.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement