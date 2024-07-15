Evaluation of pathological response to neoadjuvant chemotherapy in locally advanced cervical cancer.

Neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NACT) is a viable therapeutic option for women diagnosed locally advanced cervical cancer (LACC). However, the factors influencing pathological response are still controversial. We collected pair specimens of 185 LACC patients before and after receiving NACT and conducted histological evaluation. 8 fresh tissues pre-treatment were selected from the entire cohort to conducted immune gene expression profiling. A novel pathological grading system was established by comprehensively assessing the percentages of viable tumor, inflammatory stroma, fibrotic stroma, and necrosis in the tumor bed. Then, 185 patients were categorized into either the good pathological response (GPR) group or the poor pathological response (PPR) group post-NACT, with 134 patients (72.4%, 134/185) achieving GPR. Increasing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) and tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes volume (TILV) pre-treatment were correlated with GPR, with TILV emerging as an independent predictive factor for GPR. Additionally, CIBERSORT analysis revealed noteworthy differences in the expression of immune makers between cPR and non-cPR group. Furthermore, a significantly heightened density of CD8 + T cells and a reduced density of FOXP3 + T cells were observed in GPR than PPR. Importantly, patients exhibiting GPR or inflammatory type demonstrated improved overall survival and disease-free survival. Notably, stromal type was an independent prognostic factor in multivariate analysis. Our study indicates the elevated TILV in pre-treatment specimens may predict a favorable response to NACT, while identifying stromal type in post-treatment specimens as an independent prognostic factor. Moreover, we proposed this pathological grading system in NACT patients, which may offer a more comprehensive understanding of treatment response and prognosis.© 2024. The Author(s).

