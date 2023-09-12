Evaluation of Precocious Puberty Risk Factors in Children

The following is a summary of “Analysis of risk factors of precocious puberty in children,” published in the September 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Dong et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to identify the factors associated with precocious puberty in children. They analyzed 1,239 children who underwent physical examinations (January 2020 and December 2022), with 198 precocious children and 1,041 normal children. Excluded 836 children after selecting 205 normal children based on age. Children were categorized into precocious and normal groups, data documented. Logistic regression is used to identify precocious puberty factors in children.

The results showed similar differences (P<0.05) between the 2 groups including gender, bone age (>10 years old), daily exercise time (<0.9 h), E2 (≥66.00 pmol/L), FSH (≥6.00 U/L), LH (≥3.50 U/L), leptin (≥8.00 µg/L), mother’s menarche before age 12, living in a chemical industry zone, frequent intake of nutritional supplements, regular intake of high-protein foods, and <10 hours of sleep. Multifactor logistic regression analysis identified risk factors for children’s precocious puberty, which included being female, having a bone age >10 years old, engaging in less than 0.9 hours of daily exercise, having E2 levels ≥ 66.00 pmol/L, FSH levels ≥ 6.00 U/L, LH levels ≥ 3.50 U/L, leptin levels ≥ 8.00 µg/L, mother’s menarche before the age of 12, living in a chemical industry zone, frequent consumption of nutritional supplements, regular consumption of high-protein foods, and <10 hours of sleep.

They concluded that precocious puberty is associated with a number of factors, including children’s gender, bone age, exercise habits, and other lifestyle factors.

Source: bmcpediatr.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12887-023-04265-x