The following is a summary of “ZB-06, a vaginal film containing an engineered human contraceptive antibody (HC4-N), demonstrates safety and efficacy in a phase 1 postcoital test and safety study,” published in the JUNE 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Thurman, et al.

Unplanned pregnancies remain a significant concern globally, necessitating the development of more accessible and acceptable contraceptives. In response to the need, ZabBio developed ZB-06, a vaginal film containing HC4-N, a human contraceptive antibody that inactivates sperm. For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the potential contraceptive activity of the ZB-06 vaginal film, developed by ZabBio, using the postcoital test as a surrogate assessment for contraceptive efficacy. Additionally, they aimed to assess the clinical safety of the film among healthy heterosexual couples by measuring various parameters, including HC4-N antibody concentrations, sperm agglutination potency, soluble proinflammatory cytokines, and vaginal Nugent score.

The phase 1, first-in-woman, open-label study utilized a proof-of-concept approach to evaluate the contraceptive potential and safety of the ZB-06 film. A total of 20 healthy women were enrolled, and 8 heterosexual couples completed the study. The postcoital test, assessing 25.9 (±30.6) sperm motility in ovulatory cervical mucus, was performed before and after using a single ZB-06 film. Serum, cervical mucus, and vaginal fluid HC4-N antibody concentrations, as well as sperm agglutination potency, were measured. Changes in soluble proinflammatory cytokines and the vaginal Nugent score were assessed as subclinical safety endpoints 0.04 (±0.06).

The findings demonstrated that the ZB-06 film was safe for female participants and their male sexual partners. The postcoital test revealed a significant reduction in progressively motile sperm in ovulatory cervical mucus after using a single ZB-06 film compared to baseline (P<.0001). At the follow-up postcoital test visit conducted approximately 1 month later, 47.4 (±37.4) contraceptive reversibility was observed with the return of progressively motile sperm in ovulatory cervical mucus.

Based on the study’s results, a single dose of the ZB-06 film applied before intercourse demonstrated contraceptive efficacy by reducing the number of progressively motile sperm in ovulatory cervical mucus. The film was deemed safe, meeting efficacy surrogate benchmarks. The findings indicated that ZB-06 is a promising contraceptive candidate warranting further development and testing.

Source: ajog.org/article/S0002-9378(23)00139-4/fulltext