Evaluation of warfarin dose and INR time in therapeutic range in left ventricular assist device patients with sleeve gastrectomy.

Sleeve gastrectomy is safe and effective in patients with left ventricular assist devices (LVADs) and morbid obesity to improve candidacy for transplantation and increase survival rates. Literature describing warfarin anticoagulation in this population is limited. A single-center, propensity score-matched, retrospective cohort study was conducted to determine if sleeve gastrectomy in LVAD-implanted patients has an effect on warfarin dose requirements in the outpatient setting. Patients were eligible for inclusion if they were 18 years of age or older, underwent LVAD implant at the study center, and were discharged from the hospital on warfarin therapy. They must have at least 8 weeks of available follow-up data post-discharge. Propensity matching was utilized to identify a non-sleeve gastrectomy LVAD-only patients for comparison. A total of 96 LVAD-only patients and 48 LVAD plus sleeve gastrectomy patients were included in the final analysis. Outpatient warfarin requirements increased from baseline over time in both groups, with no significant differences between groups except at month 12, with a mean total weekly dose of 38.1 ± 21.4 mg in the LVAD only group and 46.8 ± 18.6 mg in the LVAD with sleeve gastrectomy group ( = 0.05). The sleeve gastrectomy group had a significantly lower warfarin doses per kilogram of body weight until month 6 post-discharge. The percent time in therapeutic range was significantly lower in the SG group at the 8 week, 3 month, and 6 month interval time point. There were no significant differences in the incidence of bleeding or thromboembolic events.

Author admin