SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Evaluation of warfarin dose and INR time in therapeutic range in left ventricular assist device patients with sleeve gastrectomy.

Feb 17, 2025

Experts: Stephanie Robertson,Phillip Weeks,Elaine Chow,Brian Gulbis,Sriram Nathan,Maria Patarroyo-Aponte,Igor Gregoric,Shinil K Shah,Kulvinder S Bajwa,Biswajit Kar

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Stephanie Robertson

    Department of Pharmacy, Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, Houston, TX, USA.

    Department of Pharmacy, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD, USA.

    Phillip Weeks

    Department of Pharmacy, Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, Houston, TX, USA.

    Elaine Chow

    Department of Pharmacy, Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, Houston, TX, USA.

    Brian Gulbis

    Department of Pharmacy, Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, Houston, TX, USA.

    Sriram Nathan

    Department of Advanced Cardiopulmonary Therapies and Transplantation, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Houston, TX, USA.

    Maria Patarroyo-Aponte

    Department of Advanced Cardiopulmonary Therapies and Transplantation, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Houston, TX, USA.

    Igor Gregoric

    Department of Advanced Cardiopulmonary Therapies and Transplantation, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Houston, TX, USA.

    Shinil K Shah

    Department of Surgery, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Houston, TX, USA.

    Kulvinder S Bajwa

    Department of Surgery, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Houston, TX, USA.

    Biswajit Kar

    Department of Advanced Cardiopulmonary Therapies and Transplantation, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Houston, TX, USA.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement