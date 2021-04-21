TUESDAY, April 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) — As of Monday, every American aged 16 years or older in all 50 states is now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, meeting President Joe Biden’s promise to deliver vaccines to all adults by April 19.

“If you’re 16 or over, it is your turn to get vaccinated, no matter where you live,” Andy Slavitt, White House senior adviser for the COVID-19 response, said during a briefing Monday, CBS News reported.

Although Biden set the April 19 deadline earlier this month, most states had already expanded access to over-16s earlier than that. And the nation is close to meeting Biden’s goal of 200 million shots in arms by his 100th day in office.

States are setting up their own vaccine-finder websites, and big chains such as Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS are helping to administer them. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has a vaccine locator website at VaccineFinder.org.

