Everyday Safety Perceptions and Racial Disparities in HCC

The following is a summary of “Everyday perceptions of safety and racial disparities in hair cortisol concentration,” published in the July 2023 issue of Psychoneuroendocrinology by Browning et al.

Disparities in physiological stress during adolescence between individuals of different racial backgrounds are becoming more apparent, yet Researchers understanding of this phenomenon remains incomplete. Researchers investigate the impact of immediate perceptions of safety in the context of daily routines to gain knowledge of the origins of observed variations in chronic stress among adolescents, as assessed by hair cortisol concentration (HCC). Researchers integrated a social survey, ecological momentary assessment (EMA), and hair cortisol data from 690 Black and White adolescents aged 11-17, obtained during wave 1 of the Adolescent Health and Development in Context (AHDC) study, to examine racial disparities in physiological stress.

Individual-level, reliability-adjusted assessments of perceived insecurity in outdoor environments were collected using a smartphone-based Ecological Momentary Assessment (EMA) over one week. These assessments were then examined for any potential correlation with hair cortisol concentration. Researcher’s study observed a statistically significant interaction (P<.05) between race and perceptions of unsafety. In Black youth, the perception of being unsafe was significantly associated with higher HCC levels (P < .05). No correlation between safety perceptions and expected HCC was observed in White youth. In the case of young individuals who perceive their out-of-home activity locations to be consistently safe, there was no statistically significant variation in the expected HCC (Health Care Center) based on racial differences.

At the upper range of perceived unsafety, however, there were notable disparities in HCC between Black and White individuals (0.75 standard deviations at the 95th percentile on perceived unsafety; P < .001). These observations highlight the significance of daily perceptions of safety in various non-home routine activities in elucidating racial disparities in chronic stress, as measured by hair cortisol levels. Future medical research may benefit from collecting data on in situ experiences to better understand and assess psychological and physiological stress differences.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0306453023000665