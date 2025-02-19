Evidence-Based Strategies to Prevent Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

The following is a summary of “Preventing ventilator-associated pneumonia: A position paper of the International Society for Infectious Diseases, 2024 update,” published in the February 2025 issue of International Journal of Infectious Diseases by Rosenthal et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study that consolidated current recommendations for preventing ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) and provided insights into VAP rates, attributable extra length of stay, costs, mortality, and risk factors in high-income and low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

They reviewed existing guidelines and evidence-based strategies for VAP prevention. The expert panel analyzed data on VAP incidence, healthcare burdens, and risk factors across various economic settings and enlisted 5 VAP prevention experts to revise the International Society of Infectious Diseases (ISID) guidelines. Each expert performed an in-depth search of PubMed and Embase (January 2014 to June 2024). Initially, the experts screened article abstracts, followed by full-text evaluations. Relevant references were included in the review and were estimated to develop applicable preventive measures, incorporating recommendations based on current evidence.

The results showed variations in VAP rates, healthcare costs, extended hospital stays, and mortality between high-income and LMICs. Evidence-based preventive strategies for VAP were highlighted, indicating effectiveness across diverse healthcare settings.

Investigators concluded that implementing evidence-based strategies effectively reduced VAP rates, lowered associated costs, and improved outcomes across different economic settings.

Source: ijidonline.com/article/S1201-9712(24)00381-3/fulltext