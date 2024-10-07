Evidence for SARS-CoV-2 infected Golden Syrian hamsters (Mesocricetus auratus) reducing daily energy expenditure and body core temperature.

Golden Syrian hamsters (Mesocricetus auratus) are a well-established animal model for human infections with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) due to their susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection, robust virus replication and pathological manifestations similar to human COVID-19 pneumonia. To investigate the physiological changes upon infection in this animal model, we explored the alterations in daily energy expenditure (DEE), water turnover, body mass, body temperature, and locomotor activity in non-infected and SARS-CoV-2 infected Golden Syrian hamsters for four days post SARS-CoV-2. DEE was measured using the doubly labelled water method, which allows for the accurate estimation of carbon dioxide production and, consequently, energy expenditure in animals. Additionally, we investigated total water intake (TWI), which comprises drinking water, preformed water in food, and metabolic water. Using intraperitoneally implanted data loggers, we also monitored body core temperature and locomotor activity in some of the animals. Here we provide evidence for infected hamsters exhibiting significantly lower DEE and TWI compared to non-infected animals. We also observed an increase in body weight in the non-infected animals, while infected animals experienced weight loss. Further, infected animals showed a significantly decreased body temperature, indicating a generally lowered metabolic rate.© 2024. The Author(s).

