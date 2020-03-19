Prognostic biomarkers of T cell-mediated rejection (TCMR) have not been adequately studied in the modern era. We evaluated 803 renal transplant recipients and correlated HLA-DR/DQ molecular mismatch alloimmune risk categories (low, intermediate, high) with the severity, frequency, and persistence of TCMR. Allograft survival was reduced in recipients with Banff Borderline (HR 2.4, p=0.003) and Banff ≥IA TCMR (HR 4.3, p<0.0001) including a subset who never developed de novo donor-specific antibodies (p=0.002). HLA-DR/DQ molecular mismatch alloimmune risk categories were multivariate correlates of Banff Borderline and Banff ≥IA TCMR and correlated with the severity and frequency of rejection episodes. Recipient age, HLA-DR/DQ molecular mismatch category, and cyclosporin versus tacrolimus immunosuppression were independent correlates of Banff Borderline and Banff ≥IA TCMR. In the subset treated with tacrolimus (720/803) recipient age, HLA-DR/DQ molecular mismatch category, and tacrolimus coefficient of variation were independent correlates of TCMR. The correlation of HLA-DR/DQ molecular mismatch category with TCMR, including Borderline, provides evidence for their alloimmune basis. HLA-DR/DQ molecular mismatch may represent a precise prognostic biomarker that can be applied to tailor immunosuppression or design clinical trials based on individual patient risk.This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
Related Posts
Evaluation of Bead-Based Assays for the Isolation of Foodborne Viruses from Low-Moisture Foods.
February 13, 2020