Examining ACDF Surgery: Insights from Patients and Surgeons

The following is a summary of “Social Media Posts Pertaining to Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion (ACDF) Surgery : A Cross-sectional Analysis of Patient and Surgeon Perceptions,” published in the June 2023 issue of Spinal Disorders and Techniques by Swiatek et al.

The study design was a cross-sectional research design. The objective is to analyze publicly available content on a robust social media platform about anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) surgery regarding perspective, location, timing, range, tone, and patient satisfaction. Social media provides a powerful platform for sharing the patient experience with the general public from an unfiltered perspective. Social media content may influence future perceptions of surgical care, and ACDF-related posts have yet to be previously reported. For the study period of January 1, 2018, to January 1, 2020, a content query from a prominent social media outlet returned 6,500 publicly available posts.

The content was tagged with “#acdf” or “#acdfsurgery.” The popularity of content was determined by the number of “likes.” About 1,136 of the top 1,500 most popular posts were related to ACDF surgery. The post content was classified and categorized. Patients created 85% of ACDF-related content, while spine surgeons created 11.8%. Most posts (54.4% of all posts) portrayed the patient experience in the postoperative period and depicted patients engaging in activities of daily living, sports, or employment. In 79.2% of instances, the connotation of posts was considered positive.

Regarding their care or health status about ACDF surgery, 59.8% of patients reported satisfaction, while 14.1% reported dissatisfaction. Female patients were more than four times as likely as their male counterparts to express dissatisfaction with their clinical course (odds ratio = 4.16, P=< 0.0001). Patients were the source of most ACDF-related posts on a robust social media platform, with the majority reporting a positive tone and satisfaction. These communication mechanisms give surgeons unique insights into the patient experience and allow surgeons to assess patient feedback, influence patient perceptions, and improve cervical spine care.

Source: journals.lww.com/jspinaldisorders/Abstract/2023/06000/Social_Media_Posts_Pertaining_to_Anterior_Cervical.5.aspx