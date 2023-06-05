The following is a summary of “American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association blood pressure categories—a systematic review of the relationship with adverse pregnancy outcomes in the first half of pregnancy,” published in the APRIL 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Slade, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the diagnostic test properties and the association between blood pressure thresholds defined by the 2017 American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association and adverse pregnancy outcomes.

Electronic databases were systematically searched from 2017 to 2021 to identify relevant studies reporting blood pressure measurements in pregnancy according to the 2017 American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association criteria and their relationship with pregnancy outcomes. Studies that recorded blood pressure measurements before 20 weeks gestation were included in the analysis. Meta-analyses were conducted to assess the strength of the association between blood pressure cutoffs and adverse outcomes, and diagnostic test properties were calculated.

A total of 23 studies were included in the analysis. A stepwise relationship was observed between the blood pressure categories defined by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association (compared to standard blood pressure <120/80 mmHg) and the risk of preeclampsia. The elevated blood pressure category had a risk ratio of 2.0 (95% prediction interval, 0.8-4.8), stage 1 hypertension had a risk ratio of 3.0 (95% prediction interval, 1.1-8.5), and stage 2 hypertension had a risk ratio of 7.9 (95% prediction interval, 1.8-35.1). Variability between studies was related to the magnitude of the association, with stronger relationships observed in larger studies at low risk of bias and in unselected populations with multiple routine blood pressure measurements. Systolic blood pressure measurements below 120 mmHg, <130/80 mmHg, or <140/90 mmHg did not help rule out the development of preeclampsia (negative likelihood ratios >0.2). A blood pressure measurement of ≥140/90 mmHg was a good predictor for the development of preeclampsia (positive likelihood ratio, 5.95). Similar findings were observed for other adverse pregnancy outcomes.

Blood pressure levels between 120 to 140 over 80 to 90 mmHg <20 weeks gestation are associated with an increased risk of preeclampsia and adverse pregnancy outcomes. While these measurements may assist in risk prediction when incorporated into multivariable models, lowering the diagnostic threshold for chronic hypertension would not effectively identify women at a higher risk.

Source: ajog.org/article/S0002-9378(22)00808-0/fulltext