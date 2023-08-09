Examining COVID-19 Vaccination in Autoimmune Diseases: Study on Vaccine Safety and Tolerance in RA

The following is a summary of “COVID-19 vaccination in autoimmune diseases (COVAD) study: vaccine safety and tolerance in rheumatoid arthritis,” published in the July 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Naveen, et al.

For a COVAD study, researchers sought to assess short-term adverse events (AEs) related to COVID-19 vaccination in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and compare them with other autoimmune rheumatic diseases (AIRDs), non-rheumatic autoimmune diseases (nrAIDs), and healthy controls (HCs).

A self-reported online questionnaire collected data on COVID-19 vaccination-related AEs in patients with RA, AIRDs (excluding RA and inflammatory myositis), nrAIDs, and HCs from March to December 2021. Descriptive and multivariable regression analyses were performed to analyze the data.

Of 9,462 complete respondents, 14.2% (n = 1,347) had been diagnosed with RA. The mean age of RA patients was 50.7 (SD 13.7) years, with 74.2% being women and 49.3% being Caucasian. Among RA patients, 76.9% reported minor AEs, while 4.2% reported major AEs. The frequency of AEs and hospitalizations was similar in patients with active and inactive RA. Different COVID-19 vaccines were associated with varying AE frequencies, with BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 recipients reporting higher rates of AEs, and BBV152 recipients reporting lower rates. RA patients receiving methotrexate and hydroxychloroquine reported fewer minor AEs compared to those not on these medications. Compared to HCs and patients with other AIRDs, RA patients reported similar total AEs, overall minor AEs, and hospitalizations. Compared to nrAIDs, RA patients reported lower frequencies of overall AEs, minor AEs, and injection site pain, with similar rates of major AEs and hospitalizations.

Overall, COVID-19 vaccines were well-tolerated in patients with RA, and the frequency of AEs was comparable to HCs, reassuring the safety of COVID-19 vaccination in the patient population. The study also indicated differences in AE frequencies across different vaccines and medication usage, which may be helpful for future vaccination strategies in RA patients.

