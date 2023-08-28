Examining Diabetes-Related Health Inequalities and Social Factors in Appalachia

The following is a summary of “Social Determinants and Health Disparities Pertaining to Diabetes in Appalachia,” published in the August 2023 issue of Primary Care by Borgemenke et al.

Diabetes is a major US public health concern, affecting about 37.3 million in 2019. Appalachian Ohio faces an even greater impact, with southeastern areas having over double the national diabetes rate and a shortage of healthcare providers, straining the system.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to analyze the relationship between diabetes prevalence and incidence in Ohio counties, considering health and quality of life (QoL) factors.

The study used data from the United States Diabetes Surveillance System (USDSS) on Ohio’s 88 counties. Pearson correlation tested diabetes (prevalence, incidence) vs. health determinants. T-test and MANOVA analyzed disparities between Appalachian and non-Appalachian counties.

The findings highlighted significant diabetes prevalence differences (P < .001, α = .05) between Appalachian and non-Appalachian counties. MANOVA analysis also indicated notable health-related determinants (P < .05) variations among these two groups.

The results indicated that Appalachian counties encounter greater health-related challenges and limited healthcare access. Addressing these issues with targeted efforts is crucial to ensure equitable healthcare and enhance well-being in these communities.

Source: journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/21501319231192327