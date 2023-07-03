The following is a summary of “Evidence for increased tone or overactivity of pelvic floor muscles in pelvic health conditions: a systematic review,” published in the JUNE 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Worman, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to systematically review the available evidence regarding increased pelvic floor muscle tone in various pelvic health conditions, including pain and dysfunctions.

Electronic databases (PubMed, CINAHL, and Embase) were systematically searched up to May 31, 2021, using relevant keywords and Medical Subject Headings (MeSH) terms related to the pelvic floor, muscle, and tone. Inclusion criteria encompassed studies that investigated increased pelvic floor muscle tone and reported measures of active or mechanical properties of the muscle in humans with any pelvic health condition, such as pain, bowel, urogenital, or sexual dysfunctions. All study designs were considered except for systematic and narrative reviews. Additional studies were identified through the reference lists of included studies, reviews, and book chapters. Data extraction was performed using a standardized form, which recorded information on the measurement tools and outcome measures. The risk of bias was assessed using a modified version of the ROBINS-I tool (Risk of Bias In Non-randomized Studies – of Interventions).

Scores were assigned to determine if studies provided a “convincing” interpretation based on criteria such as including a condition-free control group, using valid measures, and the absence of application issues.

A total of 151 studies fulfilled the eligibility criteria, utilizing eight distinct measurement tools, including electromyography, dynamometry, manometry, digital palpation, defecography, ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging, and others. The most commonly investigated pelvic health condition was pelvic pain (n=16 conditions), followed by bowel and urogenital conditions. The majority of studies (57%) had a cross-sectional design. A healthy control group for comparison was infrequently included (27%). The use of unvalidated methods or methods applied in a manner that hindered convincing interpretation was prevalent (94%). Among the 15 measurement tools that provided convincing evidence, 10 demonstrated increased pelvic floor muscle tone in pelvic health conditions (primarily pain) compared to controls, while 5 showed no significant difference.

Despite the substantial literature, limited studies provide convincing evidence of increased pelvic floor muscle tone or overactivity in pelvic health conditions. Study design and measurement issues, including the common use of unvalidated methods, could have improved the interpretation of findings. Furthermore, inaccurate terminology and a shortage of studies involving male, transgender, and pediatric populations were observed. Further research with robust methodology is warranted to enhance our understanding of the role of pelvic floor muscle tone in pelvic health conditions.

