The following is a summary of “Analysis of dermatologic procedures billed independently by nonphysician practitioners in the United States,” published in the MAY 2023 issue of Dermatology by Qi, et al.

Nonphysician practitioners (NPPs), such as nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician assistants (PAs), are expanding their roles beyond primary care and performing more procedures in dermatology. However, the extent and distribution of NPs’ and PAs’ practice in dermatology across the United States remain to be determined. For a cross-sectional retrospective cohort analysis, researchers sought to examine the scope and geographic patterns of NPs’ and PAs’ practice in dermatology in the United States.

The study analyzed data from the 2014 Medicare Physician/Supplier Procedure Summary master file, which includes Part B carrier and durable medical equipment fee-for-service claims. The analysis focused on dermatology practices.

Over 4 million were independently billed among all procedures by NPs and PAs, accounting for 11.51% of the total. The most commonly billed procedures performed by NPPs included injections, simple repairs, and biopsies. However, complex procedures were also increasingly performed independently by NPs and PAs. The proportion of their claims was higher in the East Coast, Midwest, and Mountain states.

The study highlighted the expanding scope of practice for NPs and PAs in dermatology. The increasing involvement of NPPs in dermatological procedures raises concerns due to their limited training and the need for uniform regulations governing their practice. To ensure the quality and safety of care, it was essential to establish benchmarks for appropriate supervision and utilization of procedures in dermatology.

Source: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(18)32574-X/fulltext