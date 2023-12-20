Examining Long-Term HRQOL in Patients with Prostate Cancer Requiring Radiotherapy Following Radical Prostatectomy

The following is a summary of “Long-Term Health-Related Quality Of Life In Prostate Cancer Patients Requiring Radiotherapy After Radical Prostatectomy,” published in the April 2023 issue of Urology by Olsen et al.

The timing of radiotherapy (XRT) following radical prostatectomy (RP) remains contentious, and its effects on patient-reported health-related quality of life (HRQOL) are not definitively established. Researchers investigated this issue in two consortium studies, PROST-QA (2003-2006) and RP2 (2010-2014), including 1,203 men with localized prostate cancer treated with RP, among whom 121 received post-RP XRT. Subjects underwent longitudinal clinical follow-up and third-party HRQOL evaluation. The study categorized participants into three treatment groups: RP alone (n=1,082), RP with early XRT (n=57), and RP with late XRT (n=64), defining early and late XRT as ≤12 months and >12 months post-RP, respectively. HRQOL, evaluated using the Expanded Prostate Cancer Index Composite (EPIC-26) sexual, urinary incontinence, and urinary irritation/obstruction scores, was the primary outcome assessed at pre-treatment and annually after that. Multivariable generalized estimating equations (GEE) models were utilized to compare longitudinal changes in HRQOL domain scores among treatment groups. Additionally, urinary incontinence pad usage pre- and post-XRT was evaluated.

The median follow-up for the entire cohort was 85.6 months (IQR 35.8-117.2). Subjects undergoing post-RP XRT demonstrated significantly worse longitudinal changes in sexual, urinary incontinence, and urinary irritation/obstruction HRQOL than those receiving RP alone (p-values: 0.03, 0.004, <0.001, respectively). Despite efforts, the study could not detect notable HRQOL differences between late and early XRT, likely due to the limited size of the XRT cohorts (n=121 total). Figure 1 illustrates the longitudinal differences among the three groups. Post-RP recovery for urinary control continued after early XRT, with 49% of subjects being pad-free before XRT and 70% achieving pad-free status at subsequent HRQOL assessments.

In conclusion, this long-term prospective cohort study confirms the adverse impact of XRT on post-RP HRQOL. However, discerning disparities between late and early XRT after RP was challenging, primarily due to the restricted size of the post-RP XRT cohorts. Further investigation is imperative to elucidate the distinct effects of treatments and prostate cancer recurrence/progression on HRQOL.

Source: auajournals.org/doi/10.1097/JU.0000000000003262.02