Examining Management Strategies for Extreme Heat-Related Illness and Injury in ICU

The following is a summary of “Management of Heat-Related Illness and Injury in the ICU: A Concise Definitive Review,” published in March 2024, issue of Critical Care by Barletta et al.

The rise in extreme heat events has increased the incidence of heat-related injuries and illnesses like heat stroke, which require treatment in ICUs.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to summarize and critically assess the evidence concerning managing heat-related illnesses and injuries for critical care multi-professionals.

They conducted a comprehensive search across various databases, including Ovid Medline, Embase, Clinical Trials Register, etc., to identify studies reporting heat-related injuries and illnesses in the ICU (August 2023). The gathered data encompassed study methodology, patient population, management strategy, and clinical outcomes, which were qualitatively assessed.

The results showed risk factors and prognostic indicators for heat-related illness and injury. Effective management involves diversified cooling methods and fluid replenishment, as drug therapy lacks efficacy. Complications such as multiple organ dysfunction, neurologic injury, and disseminated intravascular coagulation were standard in heat stroke and demanded appropriate management. Additionally, burn injuries from contact with hot surfaces necessitated careful evaluation, potentially leading to excision and grafting in severe cases.

Investigators concluded that effective and timely interventions were crucial in addressing the rising prevalence of heat-related illness and injury, warranting further research for optimized management strategies.

Source: journals.lww.com/ccmjournal/fulltext/2024/03000/management_of_heat_related_illness_and_injury_in.2.aspx