Examining OMERACT US System That Correlates With MRI and SFRs in Sjögren’s Syndrome

The following is a summary of “Novel OMERACT Ultrasound Scoring System for Salivary Gland Changes in Patients With Sjögren Syndrome Is Associated With MRI and Salivary Flow Rates,” published in the March 2024 issue of Rheumatology by Inanc et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the construct validity of the new Outcome Measures in Rheumatology (OMERACT) ultrasound (US) semiquantitative scoring system for morphological lesions in major salivary glands by comparing it with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and unstimulated whole salivary flow rates (U-WSFRs) in primary Sjögren syndrome (pSS) patients.

They used the OMERACT 0-3 grayscale scoring system, which was applied by nine sonographers, to assess parotid glands (PGs) and submandibular glands (SMGs) in 11 patients diagnosed with pSS, who also underwent MRI examinations. Subsequently, two radiologists evaluated the MRIs using a semiquantitative 0-3 scoring system to assess morphological lesions. The study examined the agreement between ultrasound (US) and MRI findings and investigated the relationship between unstimulated whole salivary flow rates (U-WSFRs) and structural lesions observed in imaging. Gland pathology was defined as a score of ≥ 2 for both US and MRI assessments.

The results showed that the prevalence of US morphological lesions in 11 patients with a score ≥ 2 was 58% for PGs, 76% for SMGs, and 46% and 41% for PGs and SMGs for MRI. The agreement between OMERACT US scores and MRI scores was 73-91% (median 82%) in the suitable PG and 73-91% (median 91%) in the left PG, 55-91% (median 55%) in the right SMG and 55-82% (median 55%) in the left SMG. When relations between the presence of hyposalivation and a US score ≥ 2 were examined, an agreement was 91-100% (median 83%) in both PGs and 55-91% (median 67%) in both SMGs.

Investigators concluded that OMERACT US and MRI scores for major salivary glands in pSS patients indicate moderate to strong agreement, mirroring similar agreement ratios between higher OMERACT US scores and the presence of hyposalivation.

Source: jrheum.org/content/51/3/263