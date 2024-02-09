Examining Parental Delegation of Healthcare Responsibilities to Youth with Chronic Health Conditions

The following is a summary of “Parental Entrustment of Healthcare Responsibilities to Youth with Chronic Conditions: A Concept Analysis,” published in the February 2024 issue of Pediatrics by Pitts et al.

The prevalence of chronic health conditions among children in the United States underscores the necessity for parents/caregivers to delegate healthcare responsibilities to youth transitioning into adulthood, affecting nearly 40% of the pediatric population. However, the conceptual clarity of this parental entrustment process has been a limiting factor in both research and practical applications.

To address this gap, the study group employed Rodgers’ evolutionary concept analysis method to elucidate the intricacies of parental entrustment regarding healthcare responsibilities for youth with chronic health conditions. A systematic search of PubMed, CINAHL, and PsycINFO databases yielded 43 relevant studies spanning from August 1996 to September 2023. The antecedents identified encompass social cues and readiness factors, while the attributes involve responsibility transfer, support, and facilitation as dynamic processes, alongside the delicate balancing of trust and fear, navigating conflict, and the crucial step of parental letting go.

The consequences of this process were reflected in the shifting roles of both parents and adolescents. The clarified concept reveals parental entrustment as an iterative process where parents guide their maturing child through transferring responsibilities, employing facilitation, support, conflict navigation, and trust-building strategies. This refined understanding emphasizes the pivotal role of parents/caregivers in empowering youth to manage their health independently. The introduction of a working definition and conceptual model contributes significantly to unraveling the intricate processes families navigate within the broader landscape of healthcare transition, paving the way for tailored support interventions and comprehensive healthcare strategies for youth with chronic conditions.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0882596324000290