Examining PLR and NLR as a Prognostic Indicators for Paragangliomas and Pheochromocytomas

The following is a summary of “Platelet-Lymphocyte and Neutrophil-Lymphocyte Ratios Are Prognostic Markers for Pheochromocytomas and Paragangliomas,” published in the September 2023 issue of Endocrinology by Zhong, et al.

In recent years, preoperative inflammatory markers such as the neutrophil-lymphocyte ratio (NLR), platelet-lymphocyte ratio (PLR), and lymphocyte-monocyte ratio (LMR) have gained attention as potential prognostic indicators in various types of tumors. However, their predictive value in patients with pheochromocytomas and paragangliomas (PPGLs) remains uncertain. For a study, researchers sought to investigate the prognostic significance of inflammatory biomarkers in patients with PPGLs.

The study analyzed data from 1,247 consecutive patients diagnosed with PPGLs between 2002 and 2020. Preoperative inflammatory markers were assessed, and their prognostic roles were determined using X-tile software, Kaplan-Meier survival curves, and Cox regression models.

The analysis included 728 patients with a median follow-up period of 63 months (interquartile range, 31-111 months). During the follow-up, 31 patients passed away, 28 developed metastases, and 12 experienced recurrences. The findings indicated that patients with high NLR (≥3.5) and high PLR (≥217.4) had a significantly higher rate of mortality compared to those with low NLR (<3.5) (P = .003) and low PLR (<217.4) (P = .005). Elevated NLR (≥3.5) and elevated PLR (≥217.4) were significantly associated with decreased overall survival (OS) (P = .005), while elevated PLR (≥238.3) was significantly associated with decreased metastasis-free survival (MFS) (P = .021). Cox regression models demonstrated that both NLR and PLR were independent prognostic factors for OS, and PLR was an independent prognostic factor for MFS.

Elevated NLR and PLR were correlated with poorer prognoses in patients with PPGLs. The easily accessible predictive markers held promise for routine clinical use.

Source: academic.oup.com/jcem/article-abstract/108/9/2230/7077218?redirectedFrom=fulltext