Examining Preoperative Risk Factors for Adverse Events in Adult IBD Patients Undergoing Bowel Resection

The following is a summary of “Preoperative Risk Factors for Adverse Events in Adults Undergoing Bowel Resection for Inflammatory Bowel Disease: 15-Year Assessment of the American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program,” published in the December 2023 issue of Gastroenterology by Fernandez, et al.

Older adults with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) face an increased risk of postoperative complications compared to their younger counterparts, yet the factors influencing this elevated risk remain unclear. For a study, researchers sought to identify risk factors associated with adverse surgical outcomes in IBD patients, assess trends in emergency surgeries, and examine age-related differences in risks.

Using data from the American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program database, adults aged ≥18 who underwent IBD-related intestinal resection from 2005 to 2019 were identified. The primary outcome assessed was a 30-day composite of mortality, readmission, reoperation, and/or major postoperative complications.

Among 49,746 intestinal resections, 18.8% occurred in older adults with IBD. Adverse outcomes were experienced by 37% of older adults, significantly higher than the 28.1% observed in younger adults with IBD (P < 0.01). Preoperative factors contributing to adverse outcomes included preoperative sepsis (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 2.08; 95% CI 1.94–2.24), malnutrition (aOR, 1.22; 95% CI 1.14–1.31), dependent functional status (aOR, 6.92; 95% CI 4.36–11.57), and the need for emergency surgery (aOR, 1.50; 95% CI 1.38–1.64). These associations are held when stratifying by age. Emergency surgeries among older adults remained stable at 8.8% over time (P = 0.16).

Preoperative factors contributing to adverse surgical outcomes were comparable across age groups in individuals with IBD, including considerations of malnutrition and functional status. Integrating the factors into surgical decision-making had the potential to minimize delays in low-risk older individuals and target interventions for those at high risk, thereby enhancing care for older adults with IBD.

Source: journals.lww.com/ajg/fulltext/2023/12000/preoperative_risk_factors_for_adverse_events_in.26.aspx