The following is a summary of “Program management challenges of clinical studies: A qualitative critical assessment,” published in the April 2023 issue of Primary Care by Gupta, et al.

Effective organization, coordination, and discipline were essential for completing complex operations, including conducting a clinical research study. The various components involved, such as planning, communication, risk assessment, and project management, must work together seamlessly to ensure the study’s success. Previous evidence showed that encountering roadblocks at any stage can hinder clinical research progress. Therefore, understanding the challenges in program management was crucial for ensuring the timely and effective completion of clinical research studies.

The study employed a cross-sectional qualitative approach to investigate clinical research program management challenges. Various stakeholders involved in clinical research program management were engaged, and their perspectives were documented using a problem tree-based approach. The aim was to understand the interactions, interdependencies, and intervention needs to be related to bottlenecks that affect long-term research gains. Additionally, the study explored the best-fit approach to maximize benefits in settings with limited resources while applying modern management methods applicable in clinical settings.

The study identified several major issues in clinical research program management, including non-alignment with state policy aims, lack of effective coordination and communication among team members, challenges in logistic management, limited use of technology, the need for training, and an inefficient monitoring mechanism. Potential solutions to address these issues were proposed.

The study recommends implementing an Integrated Process-cum-Timeline-Based Management strategy with a multisectoral emphasis on the program management of clinical projects. This approach considers the identified challenges and aims to overcome them by ensuring alignment with state policy aims, improving coordination and communication, addressing logistic management issues, promoting the use of technology, providing training, and establishing an efficient monitoring mechanism.

