The following is a summary of “Investigating modifiable pathways in psoriasis: A Mendelian randomization study,” published in the MARCH 2023 issue of Dermatology by Chalitsios, et al.

Previously, only conventional observational studies had explored potentially modifiable risk factors. For a study, researchers sought to determine whether genetically predicted exposures to modifiable factors are associated with the risk of psoriasis.

A two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) analysis was conducted. Results showed that there was an increased risk of psoriasis with genetically predicted lifetime smoking index (odds ratio [OR] MR-IVW = 2.11; 95% CI, 1.28-3.51), childhood (OR MR-IVW = 1.40; 95% CI, 1.14-1.71) and adult body mass index (OR MR-IVW = 1.63; 95% CI, 1.32-2), waist (OR IVW = 1.86; 95% CI, 1.31-2.64), and hip circumference (OR MR-IVW = 1.55; 95% CI, 1.15-2.07). Additionally, a protective association was reported between genetically predicted longer sleep duration (OR MR-IVW = 0.56; 95% CI 0.37-0.84) and increased years of education (OR MR-IVW = 0.78; 95% CI, 0.62-0.98). The effect of education persisted in multivariable MR after adjusting for genetic predictors of smoking and adult body mass index (OR MVMR-IVW = 0.72; 95% CI, 0.56-0.92).

A limitation of the study was that it was impossible to stratify for psoriasis severity. Nevertheless, the study concluded that smoking cessation and prevention of obesity were crucial in reducing the incidence of psoriasis. Similarly, targeting education inequality was expected to further reduce psoriasis cases.

