The following is a summary of “Racial Differences in Urinary Catheter Use Among Female Nursing Home Residents,” published in the FEBRUARY 2023 issue of Urology by Zuo, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the racial differences in the prevalence of indwelling urinary catheterization and intermittent catheterization among female residents in nursing homes (NH) in the United States.

The study was a cross-sectional analysis using 2019 Minimum Data Set 3.0 data. A multivariable logistic regression model was developed to examine the association between race and catheter use. In addition, moderation analyses were conducted to clarify significant associations.

The study included 597,966 women, with a median age of 80 years, who were predominantly White. Among them, 8% (n=47,799) of female residents had indwelling catheters, and 0.5% (n=2,876) used intermittent catheterization. After controlling for common factors associated with catheter use, Black residents had a 7% lower odds of having an indwelling catheter (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] 0.93, 95% CI 0.90-0.96) and a 38% lower odds of using intermittent catheterization (aOR 0.62, 95% CI 0.54-0.71) compared to White residents. In addition, moderation analyses showed that Black residents under 80 years of age and with a body mass index (BMI) of 35 kg/m2 or greater were less likely to have an indwelling catheter than age- and BMI-matched White residents.

Racial disparities existed in the prevalence of both indwelling and intermittent catheterization among female residents in NHs. Further investigation was required to address these disparities and minimize potential bias in NH care.

Source: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(22)01002-0/fulltext